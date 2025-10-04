Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman Temple Receives Bomb Threat via E-mail (VIDEO)

Tamil Nadu, Madurai (October 4, 2025): The Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai received a bomb threat via email on Saturday, October 4, 2025. According to the reports, the message, sent to the Director General of Police office, claimed a bomb was planted inside the temple.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu: A bomb threat was emailed to the DGP claiming a device at Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple, amid heavy devotee influx for Pradosham. Bomb disposal teams with sniffer dogs conducted a three-hour search of the temple and surrounding areas. No explosives were… pic.twitter.com/0lfFoRdCLQ — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2025

The world-famous temple attracts thousands of devotees daily. Saturday saw a heavy crowd as it coincided with Pradosham and the ongoing exam vacation.

In response, the Madurai City Bomb Disposal Unit conducted thorough searches inside the temple. Police and sniffer dogs checked the sanctums of Goddess Amman and Lord Swami, the Golden Flag Mast, the Annadhanam hall, and the Teppakulam.

Officials also inspected the four gopuram entrances, mobile phone deposit counters, coconut stalls, footwear storage, and surrounding areas. After three hours, official confirmed no explosives were found. Authorities said the bomb threat was a hoax.

