Maghi Purnima Snan: Prayagraj Administration Issues Traffic Advisory, Declares No-Vehicle Zone at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj Administration has issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday, February 12, on the occasion of Maghi Purnima Snan, also known as Magha Purnima. A large number of devotees are expected to arrive at Maha Kumbh 2025 to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh, which can lead to traffic chaos and vehicular congestion on the mega day.

The officials imposed strict vehicular restrictions at the Maha Kumbh to ensure smooth traffic movement for devotees on Maghi Purnima day. 'No vehicle' restrictions were imposed across Mahakumbh and parts of Prayagraj on Wednesday as a large number of devotees flocked to Trveni Sangam for a holy dip.

Traffic Advisory Ahead of Maghi Purnima Snan

The restrictions will be applicable from 4 am on February 11, 2025, as the entire Kumbh Meal will be announced as a 'No Vehicle Zone,' except for essential and emergency services.

Devotees visiting Prayagraj in private vehicles will be given designated parking areas on their respective routes after 4:00 AM on February 11, 2025.

A No-Vehicle Zone will be enforced in Prayagraj city from 5:00 PM on February 11, 2025. The traffic arrangements will remain in effect until devotees orderly exit the Kumbh Mela area on February 12, 2025.

The restrictions on vehicle entry and exit in Prayagraj city and the Mela area will also apply to Kalpavasis vehicles.