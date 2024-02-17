Magisterial probe ordered to find out 'hidden agenda' behind mob attack on SP, DC offices in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 17 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Saturday that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to find out if there was some ‘hidden agenda’ behind the mob attack on the offices of Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police on February 15 in Churachandpur district.

Without naming the MLA, the Chief Minister said the police will book a Churachandpur legislator on charges of inciting violence in the district.

Two persons were killed and over 40 others were injured in Churachandpur after security forces fired at a mob that stormed a government compound, which houses the offices of the SP and DC late on Thursday night.

Singh said the loss of lives in the arson in Churachandpur and the attempt to loot weapons from the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) at Pangei and the 5th Battalion of Manipur Rifles complex in Chingarel were unfortunate, and that the government condemns the incidents in the strongest terms.

“Magisterial inquiries would be conducted into the two incidents. Actions according to the law will be taken against anyone found guilty. It is the primary duty and responsibility of the government to maintain law and order, protect public property and human lives,” he told the media.

The Chief Minister also stressed that legal action has been initiated against an individual who issued a threat to the Churachandpur SP on social media.

About the reported ultimatum issued to the SP by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), Singh said such threats will not be taken lightly and that the government will not turn a blind eye to these incidents.

The state government had suspended seven personnel in connection with the incident at MPTC and 5th Battalion of Manipur Rifles complex.

Condemning the comments of some persons about the two incidents, Singh said that playing such divisive politics and misleading the youth is deplorable.

He said the state government is also preparing to take legal action against the individuals.

“There would be no compromise against any challenge to state or national security at any location,” the Chief Minister said, adding that additional forces have been rushed to Sugunu area Lailoiphai, from where gunfights were reported, to conduct combing operations.

He said: “Certain areas have been identified as sensitive or hot-spot zones. No area in the state will be left out from the purview of law and order."

Singh also said that financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per head to 59,800 persons staying in relief camps has been sanctioned for the third time, adding that the government will soon provide alternative accommodation to these people.

