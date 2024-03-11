‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ continues to be favoured investment destination: MahaYuti govt

Mumbai, March 11 Maharashtra's MahaYuti (grand alliance) government comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP claimed on Monday that the state continues to be a favoured investment destination.

Earlier, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the MahaYuti government earmarked at least Rs 84.10 crore (Rs 1.40 crore per day) for a special publicity campaign till March 31.

The government has also rolled out the advertisement claiming that “Magnetic Maharashtra” continues to be the favoured investment destination.

In another advertisement titled “Resolve for rural development”, the state Rural Development has listed out a slew of initiatives to boost development. The MahaYuti wants to project Maharashtra’s development while overall growth will be the major poll plank in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at the same time it will also publicise the decisions taken on the line of the Central government.

Despite fierce competition from several states in the era of Cooperative and Competitive Federalism, the Mahayuti government has said that Maharashtra leads in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as it has received FDI worth Rs 1,18,422 crore during April-December 2023. A sum of Rs 1,00,112 crore of investment was attracted in Maharashtra which will contribute to 30 per cent of the nation’s FDI.

The government has claimed signing of MoUs worth Rs 3.73 lakh crore during the World Economic Forum summit in Davos for investment in varied sectors including steel, IT, green energy, agriculture, logistics and electronics. This is expected to generate employment opportunities for 2 lakh persons.

The cabinet sub-committee approved projects worth Rs 1,27,675 crore which are expected to create 1,62,500 jobs.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) have been signed with 7 companies for the production of green hydrogen with a proposed investment of Rs 2,76,300 crore to generate 64,000 employment opportunities.

The government has announced the Export Policy 2023 and integrated Textile Policy to attract more investments. Besides, the government expects an investment of Rs 95,000 crore under the new IT and ITeS policy. The government has claimed that the Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell will enable 119 facilities for industries providing ease of access and faster services.

The government has further claimed that Maharashtra is leading in defence manufacturing and it is the first-ever state in the country to create a defence and aerospace policy. MoUs worth Rs 1358 crore in the defence manufacturing sector were signed at the recently held by the Defence Expo.

The government has also taken credit for the approval of 12,326 loan cases in 2022-23 through the Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme. In 2023-24, loans of Rs 342 crore cleared for 14,822 entrepreneurs.

The government in a bid to smoothen logistics has also installed 6 parks in the state.

