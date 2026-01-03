Maha: 15,931 candidates in fray for elections to 29 municipal bodies

Mumbai, Jan 3 A record 15,931 candidates for 2,869 seats in 893 electoral panels are in the fray for the elections to the 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra slated for January 15.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), a total of 33,427 nominations were received, of which 24,771 were declared valid after scrutiny, while 8,840 withdrew their nominations on January 2, which was the last date for nominations.

Ultimately, 15,931 candidates are contesting the elections.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) remains the largest battlefield with 227 seats and 1,700 final candidates.

Other major hubs like Pune and Nashik also show high levels of competition.

The smallest contest by volume will take place in Ichalkaranji, which has 65 seats and 230 final candidates, while Panvel saw the lowest number of withdrawals at just 88.

The data reveals a significant trend in candidate withdrawals.

Of the 24,771 candidates whose applications were found valid, more than 35 per cent (8,840 individuals) chose to pull out of the political fight due to internal party negotiations or tactical alliances formed before the final deadline.

With the final lists now established, the 893 electoral panels across the state are moving into the active campaigning phase.

The state gears up for a high-stakes election that will determine the local governance for Maharashtra's most critical urban centres.

Based on the SEC data, across all 29 corporations, there are 2,869 seats and 15,931 final candidates, resulting in an overall average of 5.55 candidates per seat.

Cities with a higher average candidates per seat indicate a more fractured political landscape or a higher number of independent challengers.

Mumbai (BMC) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar lead the state in competition intensity, with more than seven candidates vying for every single seat.

Ichalkaranji and Dhule represent the lower end of the spectrum, with an average of nearly 3.5 candidates per seat, suggesting more consolidated or direct contests between major blocs.

Pune stands out as a high-stakes battleground with significant strategic withdrawals.

About 3,061 nominations were filed but after scrutiny, 2,134 were found valid.

However, a massive 968 candidates withdrew their names. Despite the withdrawals, Pune still maintains a high ratio of 7.07 candidates per seat.

The SEC data further shows that "Nomination Withdrawal" is a major factor in shaping the final battlefield.

Nashik saw the highest number of withdrawals (661), followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (552) and Solapur (532).

This usually points to heavy "rebel" management by major political parties.

Panvel has the least "crowded" ballot in the state, with only 3.27 candidates per seat, suggesting a very focused contest between two primary sides.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor