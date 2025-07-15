Maha accelerates implementation of protection and revitalisation of rivers

Mumbai, July 15 Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde said in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that various projects are being accelerated under the National River Conservation Scheme with the aim to prevent pollution, ensure cleanliness and revitalise rivers in the state.

Under this scheme, comprehensive measures are being implemented for the protection of major rivers in the state, and special emphasis has been placed on wastewater management to stop river pollution.

Replying to the debate on a motion moved under rule 293 in the Legislative Assembly, Minister Munde said: "The project approved by the Central Government on January 14, 2016, for pollution control of Mula and Mutha rivers in Pune city is an important example of this. This project includes 11 sewage treatment plants and 53.5 km long new sewage channels. For this, 85 per cent of the funds are being raised by the Central Government and 15 per cent by the Pune Municipal Corporation."

To prevent pollution, she said that municipal corporations, municipalities and village panchayats have been instructed to set up sewage treatment systems. Currently, only 50 per cent of the water used is purified, while the remaining water is mixed into the river in an untreated form. To change this situation, the government has set a target of 100 per cent sewage treatment.

“Special emphasis is also being given to the plastic free campaign, elimination of encroachment on river banks and planning of river front development. Awareness activities have been implemented across the state on the occasion of Environment Day. A ban on single-use plastic has been implemented in the state, and orders have been issued to close 422 industries violating it,” said the minister.

According to the minister, a long-term action plan has been prepared for river pollution control and environmental protection, and the government is continuously working on it. Attention has been drawn to the issues arising from the animal burial ground in the Deonar area, and an appropriate decision will be taken after considering alternative solutions.

Minister Munde said that necessary decisions will be taken regarding the shortage of doctors in the slaughterhouse, as well as the expansion of services provided to them.

