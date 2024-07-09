Maha Assembly passes resolution to change railway station names in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 9 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the government resolution to change the names of railway stations on Central Railway, Western Railway and Harbour Railway.

The resolution was moved by the minister Dadaji Bhuse and it will be forwarded to the Centre for its approvals so that the names of the railway stations will become a reality.

Tuesday’s resolution was moved days after the state Cabinet had given its consent to rename the railway stations amid strong demand from various political parties and social organisations.

Most of these names are in English, which is creating an issue because of their colonial connection.

On Central Railway, the Currey Road station will be renamed as Lalbaug and Sandhurst railway station as Dongri station.

On Western Railway, the Marine Lines station will be renamed as Mumba Devi and Charni Road as Girgaum station.

On Harbour Railway, the Cotton Road railway station will be renamed as Kala Chowki, Sandhurst Road as Dongri Station, Dockyard Road as Mazgaon and Kings Circle as Tirthankar Parshwanath Railway Station.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena legislator Aaditya Thackeray urged the state government to pursue its plea to name the Aurangabad International Airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport.

The Congress legislator Nitin Raut demanded that the Dadar railway station on the Central Railway should be named as Chaityabhoomi.

