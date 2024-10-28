Maha Assembly polls: ECI's watch on 87 seats for cash, drugs, excess expenses

Mumbai, Oct 28 Amid recent seizures of gold and cash and also expenditure in excess of the stipulated norms, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has put 87 Assembly constituencies out of the total 288 seats in Maharashtra under close vigil.

The poll panel has asked the district returning offices to appoint special squads in addition to existing squads to curb the flow of cash and gold during the ongoing election process. These squads should consist of officers and personnel from the Central Armed Police Force to curb this growing menace.

During the Lok Sabha elections, the seizure of cash, gold, drugs and gifts took place in these 87 constituencies which again has been put under the poll panel’s scanner. Besides, the poll panel had also noticed expenditure by candidates in excess of the prescribed expenditure norms in these Assembly segments.

The ECI’s decision is important as it has already asked the Maharashtra government and the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to keep a strict vigil and clampdown on cash flowing covertly in vehicles disguised as police vans and ambulances. Further, it has directed to step up constant vigil over dubious online transactions through wallets and increase monitoring of airstrips and helipads for any cargo movement.

The poll panel’s move is important because the state election machinery has finalised the expenditure rate list in consultation with parties and candidates.

The ECI has also directed that the state-level bankers committee should move cash in designated vehicles and there should not be any movement after sunset. Moreover, it has asked the state poll machinery to check the helicopters of all parties’ star campaigners and leaders equally by providing a level playing field. The poll panel had made it amply clear that there should not be favour shown to anyone.

Moreover, the poll panel has asked the state government and the office of the state CEO to keep a strict vigil on interstate borders and conduct 24x7 CCTV monitoring at critical check posts, dry up liquor, cash and drugs by laying a focus on the border with Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa.

The poll panel has asked to take stern action against drug and liquor kingpins and keep a strict watch over national highways and rail routes.

The list of 87 constituencies under the radar are Akkalkua, Shahada, Nandurbar, Navapur, Sakri, Dhule city, Chopada, Shirpur, Jalgaon city, Raver, Malkapur, Chikhali, Buldhana, Akola West, Amaravati, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur East, Nagpur Central, Bhandara, Gondiya, Kinwat, Bhokar, Deglur, Jintur, Parbhani, Jalna, Khed-Anandi, Shirur, Daund, Baramati, Maval, Chinchwad, Pimpri, Wadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment, Sangamner, Ahmednagar city, Beed, Ashti, Nilanga, Ausa, Umarga, Solapur City North, Malshiras, Sawantwadi, Kanakavali, Chandgad, Kolhapur North, Shirol, Sangli, Phulambri, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central, Gangapur, Bagalan, Kalavan, Dindori, Nashik Central, Igatpuri, Palghar, Dahanu, Vasai, Ovala-Majiwada, Thane, Airoli, Belapur, Bhiwandi East, Murbad, Ulhasnagar, Dombivali, Panvel, Karjat, Bandra East, Kurla, Bhandup West, Mahim, Mumbadevi, Colaba, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Ballarpur, Yavatmal and Arni.

