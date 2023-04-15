Maha: At least 10 killed as bus falls into ditch on Mumbai-Pune highway

Raigad, April 15 At least 10 passengers were killed and 15 more injured when a private bus with around 30 persons fell into a ditch on the Mumbai-Pune Highway, here this morning, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Borghat stretch of the highway and the bus hurtled down several metres into a ditch.

At least 15 passengers were injured and they have rushed to a hospital in Khopoli even as more casualties are feared.

Further details are awaited.



qn/shb/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor