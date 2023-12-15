Maha BJP claims 'Shiv Sena (UBT) leader attended party with mafiosi', wife denies charges

Nagpur (Maharashtra), Dec 15 Ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane on Friday alleged that a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sudhakar Badgujar allegedly attended a party thrown by the 1993 blasts accused mafia operative Salim Kutta, a close associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

Rane flashed photos and a video as evidence and claimed that the party was held when Salim Kutta – currently convicted and serving a lifer in jail – was out on parole, and showed Badgujar dancing in the bash.

He said that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders have taken strong cognisance of the matter and ordered an SIT probe, while the Nashik Police have launched a preliminary probe into the incident.

Late at night, Badgujar's wife Harsha dismissed the video clip as fake and alleged that her husband was being implicated in the matter.

She suspected that the video was of a public event, at least 15-16 years old and the couple do not know who Salim Kutta is.

Fadnavis later informed the legislature that a detailed probe will be conducted by a Special Investigation Team and the involvement of any others who would also face stringent action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor