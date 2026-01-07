Maha: BJP serves show cause notice to MLA over alliance with AIMIM in Akot civic body

Mumbai, Jan 7 The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday issued a formal show-cause notice to party legislator Prakash Bharsakale over joining hands with AIMIM in Akot Municipal Council from Akola district in Vidarbha region.

The notice comes in the wake of Bharsakale’s move to enter into a local political alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The official letter, signed by BJP State President Ravindra Chavan, accuses the MLA of "sabotaging" the party’s core principles and policies.

According to the notice, Bharsakale allegedly formed a tactical alliance with AIMIM in the Akot Municipal Council without consulting the party leadership or taking senior members into confidence.

The party has demanded an immediate explanation from Bharsakale, who has been asked to clarify why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for this breach of party discipline.

A copy of the notice has also been sent to Harish Tawri, the BJP Mandal President for Akot, for further coordination.

Prakash Bharsakale is a veteran politician in the Akola district. He has been a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 2014 from Akot and previously served as an MLA from Daryapur. His political career has seen him transition from the Shiv Sena to the Congress, and finally to the BJP in 2012.

Of the 33 seats contested, the BJP secured 11 in the Akot Municipal Council. To consolidate control, the Bharsakale has spearheaded the formation of a new front called the 'Akot Vikas Manch.'

In a move that has shocked political observers, the AIMIM—which won 5 seats and was the BJP's primary opponent in the Presidential race—has joined this BJP-led alliance.

Along with the BJP and MIM, the alliance includes both factions of the Shiv Sena (Shinde and UBT), both factions of the NCP (Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar), and Bacchu Kadu’s Prahar Janshakti Party.

BJP corporator Ravi Thakur has been appointed as the group leader. A 'whip' has been issued, meaning all members of this diverse coalition must vote according to the BJP's instructions.

The alliance now commands 25 members, plus the President, bringing their strength to 26 in a 33-member house. The Congress (6) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (2) will sit in the opposition.

The alliance sparked controversy because the BJP and AIMIM are traditionally ideological opposites. In Maharashtra’s political landscape, the BJP often frames the AIMIM as a "communal" entity, making any local-level cooperation a significant embarrassment for the state leadership. The alliance between the BJP and MIM was attacked by the BJP’s ally Shiv Sena and opposition parties, who claimed it has proved a hunger for power.

Shiv Sena MP and DCM Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde slammed the BJP for what he termed "ideological compromises" following the party's recent local alliances with the AIMIM in Akot Municipal Council and the Congress in Ambernath Municipal Council.

