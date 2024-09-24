Maha BJP slams MVA over Akshay Shinde’s encounter

Mumbai, Sep 24 Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Tuesday criticised the opposition for targeting the MahaYuti government over the encounter of Akshay Shinde, an accused in the Badlapur sexual abuse case.

“Akshay Shinde was encountered by the police yesterday but the Opposition still seems to be skirmishing about it. I have been watching the constant rant from leaders from the Opposition and their sycophants since yesterday. This is utter shamelessness. Will they observe Akshay’s death anniversary as they observe Afzal Guru’s,” said Shelar.

He added: “What is the Opposition talking about? What are their claims? What do they intend to convey? What is it supposed to mean? Shouldn’t they be studying before speaking? Why this rant? What do they want to say? Are they saying that the police should have been shot? Shouldn’t their empathy be towards the suffering child? Are they raising questions on the evidence received by the police machinery?”

“Whether that child was really abused? Whether the police really do anything? Are they raising doubts about all these things? How much lower will they further stoop,” he asked.

Shelar further asked why the opposition is politicising and painting Akshay Shinde. “Why are they talking about him,” he took a dig at the opposition, saying that while Akshay was sexually motivated, these people were simply motivated for power.

“It is Maha Vikas Aghadi’s style, whenever any terrorist or criminal is executed, they get crushed by grief and mourn. Afzal Guru’s death anniversary was celebrated. Now, they might also observe Akshay Shinde’s death anniversary,” claimed Shelar.

He said that the Opposition seems to be under the influence of some sort of urban Maoists, hence, they are constantly trying to prove how ED is wrong, how the Prime Minister and Chief Minister are wrong and how there is absolutely no law in place in the country.

“When Akshay Shinde grabbed the gun, what were the police supposed to be doing? And by the way, who is this person who got killed? Shouldn’t we be concerned about the state of mind of the family of the little girl who went through this ordeal? They have already testified before the police and the investigating agencies who must have gathered sufficient evidence. And today, they are trying to prove all of this wrong,” said Shelar.

