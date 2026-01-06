Maha: BJP’s warning to Ajit Pawar sparks buzz over strain in MahaYuti

Mumbai, Jan 6 Maharashtra Information Technology Minister and BJP in charge of BMC elections, Ashish Shelar, on Tuesday issued the sharpest warning to NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his party, saying the BJP would not compromise on its ideological foundations.

Referring to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Shelar said that any party aligning with the BJP would have to accept Savarkar’s ideology.

“We are followers of Savarkar. Our party works on Savarkar’s ideology. If you want to be with us, you must accept it. If not, we will move ahead without you. If you stand in opposition, we will treat you as the opposition,” Shelar said, delivering a blunt message to the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

Shelar’s warning comes as Ajit Pawar has been reiterating that the NCP functions on the ideology of Shiv, Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar, hinting that it will not compromise on its secular credentials.

Shelar also described the BJP’s alliance with Ajit Pawar’s party as “unnatural”, adding that political alliances that lack ideological compatibility are bound to face internal conflict.

Shelar’s comments come at a time when tension within Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance has come to the fore ahead of key municipal elections, with senior BJP leaders issuing strong public warnings to Ajit Pawar, raising questions about the alliance’s cohesion.

The rift intensified after Ajit Pawar, during poll campaigning recently, remarked that allegations worth Rs 70,000 crore had been levelled against him and that he was now sharing power with those who had once accused him.

The statement triggered strong reactions from BJP leaders, who openly criticised the comment and questioned the political messaging it sent.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking at a public event in Katraj, hinted at consequences for those who underestimate the BJP, cautioning allies not to take the party lightly. His remarks were widely interpreted as a signal of the BJP’s assertive stance within the alliance.

Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan hit back, advising DCM Ajit Pawar to "introspect" before levelling charges. Chavan warned that if the BJP started making counter-allegations, it would create "serious difficulties" for Pawar, hinting at past investigations into the Deputy CM.

Revenue Minister and BJP in charge of Municipal Corporation elections, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, stood firmly behind State BJP President Ravindra Chavan, who told Ajit Pawar to "introspect" before pointing fingers.

He also issued a stern warning and "advice" to Ajit Pawar following the latter’s aggressive criticism of the BJP’s governance. Bawankule’s response focused on three main points, including observing restraint, honouring the alliance pact, and avoiding personal attacks.

However, Ajit Pawar clarified that his remarks relating to the corruption were related to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation during the BJP rule.

Moreover, Shelar aimed at the emerging political understanding between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray.

Using a metaphor, he said politics does not follow the rules of chemistry or mathematics.

“If incompatible elements are mixed, a reaction is inevitable. If their properties are contradictory, an explosion occurs,” Shelar said, predicting that the Uddhav Thackeray-Raj Thackeray alignment would not sustain itself.

He further alleged internal discord within both parties, claiming that ideological differences exist between Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, while the MNS too is divided between supporters of Raj Thackeray and those aligned with Amit Thackeray.

Shelar claimed that several MNS office-bearers had resigned, adding that both parties were organisationally weakened and struggling to mobilise support.

“Large rallies alone will not help. Leaders will have to go to the streets. Mumbai residents are already seeing the chaos and internal conflict within these parties,” Shelar said.

The public exchange of sharp remarks has fuelled speculation about possible cracks within the MahaYuti alliance at a crucial time, as civic elections in major urban centres approach.

While alliance leaders have so far denied any immediate fallout, the growing war of words suggests increasing strain between partners with differing political priorities and ideological positions.

Political observers said that whether these tensions remain rhetorical or translate into a larger political rupture remains to be seen, but the episode has clearly exposed fault lines within Maharashtra’s ruling coalition.

