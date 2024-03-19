Maha bureaucratic rejig: Ashwini Bhide appointed as MD of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation

Mumbai, March 19 In a major administrative reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred a few senior bureaucrats in the state.

Accordingly, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Additional Commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has been posted as the Cooperation Commissioner, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar as the BMC Additional Commissioner, while Sanjay Meena has been appointed as the Metropolitan Commissioner of Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Further, the state government has appointed Ankit as the Buldhana Zilla Parishad CEO in place of Vishal Narwade, who has been posted as the Dhule Zilla Parishad CEO.

Also, Amit Saini has been appointed as the Additional Commissioner in the BMC, while Shubham Gupta has been posted as the Jalgaon Zilla Parishad CEO.

Tuesday's bureaucratic shake-up came after the Election Commission of India on Monday asked the state government to transfer BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal along with the municipal commissioners, additional commissioners, and deputy commissioners of other civic bodies who have completed three years in office or are about to complete the same by June 30.

