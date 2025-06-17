Maha Cabinet clears doubling honorarium for those imprisoned during the Emergency

Mumbai, June 17 The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved doubling the monthly honorarium to Rs 20,000 from the present Rs 10,000 to those imprisoned during the emergency period.

The Cabinet also cleared to provide honorarium to the surviving spouses of such individuals who are no more. The decision was taken ahead of the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Cabinet’s decision will be applicable to those who were imprisoned for fighting for democracy during the Emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

“Emergency was declared in the country from June 25, 1975, to March 31, 1977. During this period, those who fought for democracy had to undergo imprisonment. In order to honour such individuals and to honour them appropriately, a policy of giving honorarium every month was decided in 2018. The decision to increase this honorarium was taken in the cabinet meeting today, according to which those who underwent imprisonment for more than one month during the Emergency will be given an honorarium of Rs 20,000 per month. On the other hand, the surviving spouse of the husband will get Rs 10,000 per month,” said the government release.

According to the Cabinet decision, those persons who were imprisoned for less than one month during the Emergency will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000, and their surviving spouses or husbands will be given Rs 5,000.

The surviving spouses of the deceased persons, who were imprisoned during the Emergency, will have to apply anew to the concerned District Collector for honorarium.

Also, if the person who underwent imprisonment during the Emergency was not alive before January 2, 2018, his spouse will be able to apply by attaching an affidavit.

The deadline for this will be 90 days from the date of announcement of the government decision in this regard.

The condition that earlier required a minimum age of 18 at the time of arrest to apply under this scheme has been abolished.

