Maha Cabinet clears policies for electric vehicles and app-based vehicles

Mumbai, April 29 (ISNS) The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy, 2025, which will remain in force till 2030.

A provision of Rs 1,993 crore for the next five years, which is necessary for the implementation of this policy, has been approved.

The government release said: “The policy will give a major boost to the production and use of electric vehicles. The expansion of charging infrastructure and promotion of sustainable and innovative transport solutions will contribute to environmental sustainability, economic growth and energy security. This will lead to a significant increase in the use and sale of electric vehicles in the state.”

It added that the government proposes to implement the Clean Mobility Transition Model with a goal to curb carbon and pollutant gas as well as the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions from the transport sector in the state by 2030.

It said that under this policy, all electric vehicles sold and registered in the state have been exempted from motor vehicle tax and registration certificate or renewal fees.

“To facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles in the state, a strong charging infrastructure will be developed in the state. Charging facilities for electric vehicles will be set up at every 25 km distance on state and national highways,” the release said.

It said that to increase the use of electric vehicles on a large scale, a discount will be given on vehicle purchases until 2030.

A discount of 10 per cent of the original price will be given for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers (non-transport), buses of state transport undertakings (M3, M4), as well as buses of private, state/urban transport undertakings.

“While a discount of 15 per cent of the original price will be given for electric three-wheeler cargo vehicles, four-wheelers (transport -M1), four-wheeler light cargo vehicles, four-wheeler cargo vehicles (N 2, N 3) as well as electric tractors and combine harvesters for agriculture,” said the government release.

It added that as per the policy, all four-wheeled passenger electric vehicles and buses travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (Samruddhi Mahamarg) will be completely exempted from toll.

“50 per cent concession will be given to four-wheeled electric vehicles on other state and national highways under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also cleared the policy for app-based vehicles in the state. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of retired bureaucrat Sudhir Kumar Srivastava to prepare a comprehensive policy for app-based vehicles in the state.

The comprehensive policy is being implemented in the state in accordance with the report of this committee, the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the rules.

Under this policy, to start app-based vehicle services, the concerned vehicle owners will have to fulfil various safety requirements, which will ensure the safety of the passengers. From a safety perspective, only women drivers and passengers will be provided to women passengers who choose the ride pooling option. For app-based vehicles, the applicants concerned must comply with all the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with the guidelines.

“For app-based vehicles, the aggregator will be required to have an app/website that meets the security standards. Real-time GPS tracking of vehicles, emergency contact numbers and character verification of drivers will be required. Drivers will be required to undergo training from recognised institutions, and insurance for drivers and co-passengers will be required. To ensure the speedy resolution of problems faced by passengers and drivers, a grievance redressal mechanism has been made mandatory. The rules for implementing the aggregate policy in the state will be published separately,” said the government release.

