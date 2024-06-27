Maha Cabinet clears renewal of lease agreement for 91 acres of Mahalaxmi Racecourse - with a rider

Mumbai, June 27 The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, gave its consent to renew the lease agreement for 91 acres out of the 211-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse while the balance 120 acres will be made available to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

However, the Cabinet, which revised the lease of the plot given to the Royal Western India Turf Club, made it amply clear that no construction would be allowed on the racecourse.

An ambitious project of global standard Central Public Park, on the lines of Hyde Park of London and Central Park of New York, is being constructed at the Mahalakshmi Race Course and the state government has decided to complete it within the prescribed period.

In January 2024, the BMC had proposed taking over a major chunk of the land from the club authorities. According to the civic body's proposal, out of the 211 acres, 91 acres would stay with the club, while the remaining 120 acres would be acquired back by the BMC.

Then Municipal Commissioner and state-appointed administrator; Iqbal Singh Chahal on January 18 gave an open house presentation to the members of RWITC where he pitched opening the racecourse premises for the open public.

According to the plan, the BMC plans to create an open green space in the 120-acre plot which will have pathways, walkways, and sitting areas for visitors. Besides this, the BMC has also proposed the creation of a subway that will connect the plot with the upcoming 175-acre green open space being created in the reclamation of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP).

The 211-acre plot, partially owned by the BMC and state government, was leased out to the RWITC in 1914 for a 30-year period, and the lease was renewed in 1964 for another 30 years. In 1994, the lease was again renewed for a period of 19 years, which ended in May 2013 and was not renewed further.

It was in 2013 when the proposal of transforming the plot into a theme park was floated. The RWITC had applied to renew their lease, but the state government had not taken a decision. Despite the fact the lease of RWITC wasn't renewed, the racecourse continued to exist.

