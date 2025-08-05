Maha Cabinet clears Vadhavan Port freight corridor to connect Samruddhi Mahamarg

Mumbai, Aug 5 The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday cleared the 104.899 km freight corridor between the upcoming Vadhavan Port and Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

The project will be implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. The government will raise a loan of Rs 1,500 crore from HUDCO for the project. The cabinet also approved a provision of Rs 2,528.9 crore for the project, which will be completed in three years.

“The freight corridor has been proposed to ensure smooth traffic of international cargo from the Vadhavan port. The National Highway Authority of India has currently undertaken the work of a 32 km highway from Vadhavan Port to Tawa under the Sagarmala Project. However, to reach Vadhavan Port from Samruddhi Mahamarg, one has to take the Bharvir-Amane (Samurddhi Mahamarg) to Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. Therefore, an unnecessary journey of about 82 km is required. Considering the future large-scale traffic from Vadhavan Port, the freight corridor has been proposed to connect the Samruddhi Expressway, which will help smooth and hassle-free traffic to Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra,” said the government release.

This expressway will pass through Dahanu, Vikramgad, Jawhar and Mokhada talukas of Palghar district and Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri talukas of Nashik district. Due to the freight corridor, the distance from Tawa Bharveer to Vadodara - Mumbai Expressway will be reduced to 104.899 km from 183.48 km. The time will be reduced to 1 to 1.5 hours from 4 to 5 hours, said the government release.

The government hopes that the speedy transport from the proposed freight corridor will benefit small, medium and heavy industries, agricultural and educational institutions, IT companies, and agro-industrial centres in Palghar and Nashik districts. This will provide better employment and market to the locals.

Earlier, Fadnavis said, “Considering the limited expansion area along the coast of Mumbai, the concept of ' Fourth Mumbai ' around the upcoming Vadhavan port will be important. India's largest port and a new airport will be built there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the airport there, and its further survey is underway. Also, since there are plans to extend the Bullet Train and Coastal Road to Vadhavan Port, this area will become a major urban centre.”

