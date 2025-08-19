Maha Cabinet waives Stamp Duty for cancer hospital; reviews situation arising out of incessant rains

Mumbai, Aug 19 The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday gave approval for waiver of Stamp Duty for setting up a 100-bed hospital at the Integrated Ayurvedic Cancer Clinic and Research Centre at Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai. The Cabinet also reviewed the situation arising out of heavy and incessant rains and floods across the state.

The Cabinet approved provision of 2 hectare 50 R land to Savitribai Phule Mahila Sahakari Industrial Estate Limited, Kolhapur in Group No. 697/3/6, Kasba Karveer, B Ward, Kolhapur.

The Cabinet gave approval to regularise the encroachment on government land in Vengurla area of Sindhudurg district in accordance with the rules.

Further, the Cabinet gave clearance to regularise the temporary service of 17 employees working on various posts in Group-C (Technical) cadre in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also reviewed the situation arising out of heavy rains and flash floods in various parts of Maharashtra.

CM Fadnavis said the agricultural land of 12 lakh acres has been damaged while the cattle stock has been hit. In Nanded district eight people died in a cloud burst like situation.

He said the NDRF and SDRF have been alerted due to high tide in the evening. The government is closely coordinating with neighbouring states for discharge management of dam water.

As far as Mithi River is concerned, nearly 500 people have been evacuated to safer places after it crossed the danger mark. He said that the District Collectors have been authorised to provide financial aid to affected people as per the NDRF rules.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the rain affected areas in Thane city and visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation control room to monitor the situation.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan visited the state emergency operation centre and reviewed the situation arising out of heavy rains and floods in various parts of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor