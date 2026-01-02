Maha civic polls: BJP leads with 44 unopposed candidates; Shiv Sena 22

Mumbai, Jan 2 Even before polling, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has secured 68 of the 69 seats that went uncontested in the municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra.

On the final day for withdrawal of nominations, the BJP emerged as the biggest gainer, with its candidates elected unopposed in 44 seats, giving the party a clear early advantage.

At the same time, leaders of the ruling parties made strenuous efforts across the state to persuade rebels to withdraw their nominations. From Nashik to Solapur and from Mumbai to Nagpur, dramatic scenes unfolded, with tensions even leading to the death of a political worker in Solapur.

In Solapur, clashes reportedly broke out between two groups within the BJP, resulting in the death of a party worker, following which police were deployed to restore order.

In Nashik, where the BJP faced strong backlash from party workers over the allotment of tickets to outsiders, leaders were seen engaging in heated arguments during the withdrawal process.

In Mumbai, despite sustained efforts by the BJP leadership, five party rebels decided to remain in the fray from wards 60, 173, 205, 177 and 180.

Similarly, the Thackeray brothers were unable to convince rebels to withdraw in around nine wards. In neighbouring Bhiwandi, the alliance between the Thackeray factions failed to hold, with both sides filing nominations against each other. In Panvel, the withdrawal of seven Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates resulted in BJP candidates being elected unopposed.

In Nagpur, BJP rebel candidate Kisan Gavande was reportedly confined to his house by supporters, after BJP MLC Parinay Phuke was sent to persuade him to withdraw. Gavande later requested his supporters to allow him to comply with the party’s directive.

Within the Congress, MLAs Vikas Thakre and Nitin Raut were engaged throughout the day in convincing party rebels to withdraw, promising them larger organisational roles.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which witnessed protests by BJP workers against party leaders and ministers for allegedly favouring outsiders over long-time workers, several rebels withdrew their nominations. However, Prashant Bhadane-Patil, who had earlier attempted self-immolation, refused to withdraw from ward number 2.

According to data available after scrutiny, a total of 69 candidates across parties have been elected unopposed in the 29 municipal corporation elections. Of these, the BJP accounts for 44 seats, Shiv Sena 22, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP two, and the Islamic Party one.

Municipal-wise figures show that the BJP secured the highest number of unopposed candidates in Kalyan with 15 seats, followed by Bhiwandi (6), Panvel (6), Jalgaon (6), Dhule (4), Ahilyanagar (3), Pune (2) and Pimpri-Chinchwad (2).

The Shiv Sena registered seven unopposed candidates in Thane, the home turf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while it secured seven in Kalyan, six in Jalgaon and two in Bhiwandi.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP managed two unopposed wins in Jalgaon, while the Islamic Party secured a lone uncontested seat in Malegaon.

Elections to the municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are scheduled to be held on January 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor