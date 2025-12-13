Maha CM announces new scheme to boost redevelopment in Mumbai’s western suburbs

Nagpur, Dec 13 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced in the state assembly that the government has formulated a new scheme to make redevelopment projects feasible and accelerate the "Housing for All" initiative in Mumbai, specifically targeting areas previously constrained by defence and military restrictions.

In his statement, the Chief Minister said that redevelopment in certain sectors of Greater Mumbai has been stalled due to various defence-related restrictions, making it impossible to redevelop buildings or initiate new housing schemes.

These constrained areas, largely from western suburbs in Mumbai, include Fanal Zone areas, Juhu Military Transmission Station areas, Kandivali-Malad COD (Central Ordnance Depot) complex areas and land within defence sectors and other areas.

Elaborating on the features of the new scheme, the chief minister said it is designed to make all future redevelopment projects feasible and streamline the entire process.

“The government will provide free floor space index (FSI) for 300 sq ft tenements for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) component, and also for tenements up to 600 sq ft for Economically Backward Class (EBC) / Lower Income Group (LIG). Incentive FSI will be granted, and the basic FSI rights of the original landowners will remain unaffected,” he added.

CM Fadnavis said that Unconsumed FSI will be made available in the form of TDR (Transferable Development Rights), which can be sold to generate the necessary funds for the redevelopment projects.

“All existing incentives, premiums, and non-refundable benefits accrued under the provisions of Regulations 33(9) or 33(10) will be retained in this new scheme for Greater Mumbai. This new scheme is expected to make unfeasible redevelopment projects (such as those in the Juhu Military and Kandivali-Malad COD areas) viable, providing significant relief to residents,” he added.

CM’s announcement has been hailed by Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, who claimed the new scheme will now help carry out much-needed redevelopment in western Mumbai suburbs.

According to the urban development data, buildings under the flight path of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), particularly in areas like Vile Parle, Santacruz, and Kurla, have historically faced severe height restrictions, crippling redevelopment efforts.

The height restrictions imposed by the high-frequency towers and signal stations of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the military have halted redevelopment in areas like Juhu (D.N. Nagar) and Dahisar.

Redevelopment near the Central Ordnance Depot (COD) complex in Kandivali and Malad has been stalled due to the Ministry of Defence's (MoD) 2011 guidelines, which restricted construction within 500 meters of defence establishments.

