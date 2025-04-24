Maha CM directs CIDCO to develop transport connectivity at Navi Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai, April 24 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to create a multi-modal transport connectivity at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

He added that it will be the first international airport in the country to have such a facility. He was speaking at the meeting to review the implementation of various projects, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport being developed by CIDCO.

“A multi-modal transport system should be created from the metro station to the airport. Care should be taken to ensure that the citizens do not face any inconvenience in this regard. The work being carried out through CIDCO should be completed within the prescribed time limit. The housing construction should be of high quality. A time limit should also be set in this regard. CIDCO should take the initiative and take action to provide houses to the citizens at affordable prices. Work on sports facilities is underway in the Navi Mumbai area, and they should be of high quality,” said the Chief Minister.

He also gave instructions on this occasion that the work on the Kharghar Valley Golf Course should be completed.

“Considering the future challenges, it is necessary to create environmentally friendly and prosperous cities. Along with a multi-modal transport system, emphasis should be placed on employment generation, and more use of solar energy should be made. CIDCO's role is important for the creation of such cities, and therefore, it should create a multi-modal transport connectivity at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. A water taxi facility should be provided at this airport. This will be the first international airport in the country to have such a facility,” he said.

Indicating that the general aviation system should be created first at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Chief Minister said that people from all over the world bring planes to Mumbai.

Therefore, good parking facilities should be available at this airport. Along with this, aircraft repair facilities should also be developed at the airport. Road, rail, metro and water transport connectivity works to the airport should be completed on time, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project should be implemented at a fast pace. The width of the roads to be constructed under this project should be determined keeping in mind the future traffic load.

The duration of the works to be started in the future and those currently underway should be determined. Henceforth, the duration should be made mandatory in the tender for the construction of infrastructure facilities.

“When modern technology is available, it is not appropriate for any work to be delayed for a long time. Therefore, the duration of the works should be determined,” he remarked.

--IANS

sj/dan

