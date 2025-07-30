Maha CM directs completion of 5,000 MW projects under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 by September

Mumbai, July 30 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, directed the administration to complete the development of solar power projects with a capacity of 5,000 MW under the ambitious Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 by September this year.

He also said that there should not be a delay in achieving this target and instructed all the implementing agencies in the state to carry out the work of this scheme at a speedy and time-bound manner.

He was speaking at the meeting organised here to review the land availability and other related issues during the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0.

The state government under the Mukhymantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 (MSKVY 2.0) has set an objective of 30 per cent feeder solarisation by 2025 as a 'Mission 2025' by implementing 7,000 MW decentralised solar projects on fast-track mode, wherein decentralised solar projects within the 5 to 10 km radius from agriculture load dominated distribution sub-station will be installed with the capacity from 0.5 to 25 MW for giving daytime power to farmers.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "The Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 scheme is my most ambitious scheme. Local agencies should work in coordination for solar projects being developed by private sector and the government undertakings. The district-level task force should review the current status of the work being done under this scheme from time to time. No-objection certificates should be obtained for the work to be done, and the problems faced by the developers should be resolved on priority."

He also added that the district-wise work should be accelerated in such a way that up to 5,000 MW of electricity will be available through the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 scheme by September 2025.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the District Collector should give priority to the work of granting leases of alternative lands, removing crop encroachments, removing encroachments of permanent structures, re-laying roads and timely measurement and demarcation of land as required, as well as issuing no-objection certificates to the gram panchayats.

He directed the police to take immediate legal action in case of theft of solar project materials.

He instructed the district administration and the implementing agencies to take proper care while working on the scheme in densely populated areas.

Guidelines should be followed while cutting trees, if the power line passes through the forest area permission should be given by the Forest Department as soon as possible.

He also said that the Forest Department should take action to issue no-objection permits for private and adjacent forest areas within the prescribed time.

