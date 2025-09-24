Maha CM Fadnavis announces relief for all farmers, aid to be distributed before Diwali

Latur (Maharashtra), Sep 24 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday assured farmers that the state government will firmly stand with them during the crisis. “All affected farmers will be provided assistance, setting aside all eligibility criteria, and this aid will be distributed before Diwali,” he announced.

He added that the government will provide all the necessary help especially when in many parts of the state, cloudburst-like rains have led to river flooding, damaging crops and washing away fertile soil.

CM Fadnavis inspected the flood damage in Ujani village of Ausa taluka and Aurad Shahajani in Nilanga taluka, and interacted with affected farmers.

The Chief Minister said that scarcity-period relief measures will also be implemented for heavy rain situations. Compensation will be given not only for crop damage but also for homes, shops, and other losses due to floodwater.

On Tuesday itself, the state government approved the first tranche of Rs 2,200 crore for relief. Further aid will follow based on damage reports.

At Ujani, the Chief Minister also announced approval for the construction of a bridge over the Terna river connecting Ausa and Tuljapur talukas, and for a road linking Ujani village to the national highway.

During his visit to Aurad Shahajani, located at the confluence of Terna and Manjara rivers on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, CM Fadnavis personally listened to the farmers’ grievances.

He assured them “Do not worry, the government will provide full assistance.” Farmers gave information him about the losses of moong, urad, maize, soybean and other crops.

The CM also declared plans for flood-control measures: building a protective wall, renovating old barrages with modern gates, and constructing new barrages to regulate sudden water inflows. He further stated that drone surveys and mobile photos will be accepted as valid records for panchnama (damage assessment) in places where physical access is not possible.

In a repeated development, the DCM Ajit Pawar, who also inspected the damage caused by heavy rains and floods to agriculture and other properties in villages from Solapur, Dharashiv and Beed districts, directed the state electricity distribution company MahaVitaran to immediately restore power supply in areas affected by heavy rains and floods.

His directives come when due to heavy rains and floods in the state, power supply has been disrupted in many places, especially in Marathwada and many villages in western Maharashtra.

Against this backdrop, he asked Mahavitaran Managing Director Lokesh Chandra over the phone to restore power supply in these areas on a war footing. He also directed that necessary manpower should be called from neighboring districts to restore and stabilize the power supply in areas affected by heavy rains and floods, and that transformers should be made available immediately at the required locations.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan announced that the party MPs and legislators in the state to donate one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

