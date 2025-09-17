Maha CM Fadnavis, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greet 'visionary leader' PM Modi on his birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 Chief Ministers of several states extended warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, praising his vision and for taking India towards Viksit Bharat.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to social media and posted, "A visionary leader and the force behind the new Atmanirbhar Bharat; a global statesman who redefined and revived India's identity on the world stage; heartiest birthday greetings to the great visionary, our leader and inspiration Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, from the people of Maharashtra!

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his greetings to the Prime Minister for his health and well-being.

In a message on X, the Bihar CM posted, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. We wish for his healthy and long life."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the "true son of Mother India" PM Modi.

Calling the Prime Minister "visionary of the era" and "India's resounding voice on the global stage," the Assam CM said, "I pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Shankaradev that they grant you long life, excellent health, and boundless energy; and that under your able leadership, we all remain forever dedicated to the tasks of nation service and public welfare."

On the occasion, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also wished the Prime Minister, calling him "devoted worshiper of Mother India, protector of eternal culture, and architect of 'Viksit Bharat'."

"May you be blessed with excellent health, long life, and a prosperous life by the infinite grace of the Lord. Under your illustrious leadership, may the glory of Mother India continue to rise ceaselessly, and may the lives of all countrymen be illuminated with happiness, prosperity, and well-being -- this is the auspicious wish," the Rajashtan CM posted on X.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also joined the chorus and said, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji -- a visionary leader, deeply committed to Dev, Desh, Dharma, and Jan Kalyan. May your leadership continue to guide Bharat towards greater progress and prosperity."

PM Modi's 75th birthday is being celebrated with nationwide events and the launch of health, welfare, and development programmes. It has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, Prime Minister Modi will visit Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone for India's first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, a major step toward boosting the textile industry in the state.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two major national initiatives, 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month), to strengthen the country's health and nutrition services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents.

More than one lakh health camps will be held across the country from September 17 to October 2, marking India's largest-ever health outreach campaign.

These camps will provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services, including screenings for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, as well as maternal and adolescent health check-ups, immunisations, and nutrition counselling.

Specialised services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, ENT, psychiatry, and more will be mobilised through public and private medical institutions. Blood donation drives will also be organised nationwide, with donors registered via the e-Raktkosh portal and engagement through the MyGov platform.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor