Maha CM Fadnavis, BJP leaders and others hail PM Modi’s ‘new normal’ in war on terror; back strong stance against Pak

New Delhi, May 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation has set a clear and firm tone on India's stance towards terrorism, national security, and Pakistan's role in supporting terror activities. In a powerful speech, PM Modi outlined a series of strong measures aimed at countering terrorism, declaring that any future acts of terror will be treated as acts of war.

His words not only reinforced India's resolve to eliminate terrorism but also sent a direct message to Pakistan, emphasising that the country will no longer be allowed to distance itself from the acts of terror it sponsors. The address has sparked widespread reactions across the political spectrum, with leaders praising the Prime Minister's leadership and commitment to safeguarding the nation.

In response to the Prime Minister's address, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the three new "normal" outlined by PM Modi in his speech.

Fadnavis said: "Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and outlined three new 'normal'. First, he stated that any future act of terror will be treated as an act of war against India and will be met with a strong retaliatory response. Second, he made it clear that India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, any such attempt will be responded to with a decisive counterattack. Third, and most importantly, he declared that Pakistan will no longer be allowed to distance itself from terrorist activities by blaming non-state actors..."

These remarks signal a more aggressive and uncompromising stance on terrorism, particularly in relation to Pakistan’s involvement in supporting and sponsoring terror activities, he said.

BJP National Spokesperson Ajay Alok expressed strong approval of Prime Minister Modi's speech, praising his commitment on national security. He stated: "A determined Prime Minister, whose political will is limitless and who is fully dedicated to the nation, has pledged that India will never allow any feeling of insecurity to arise under any circumstances. PM Modi's commitment is clear: terrorism will never be tolerated, nor will it be allowed to continue. Terrorism will now face a crushing response and there will be no tolerance for it..."

He lauded the Prime Minister's firm resolve to not only combat terrorism but to eliminate it completely.

BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal backed the Prime Minister’s statement about the future of dialogue with Pakistan, stressing that any discussions should be focused solely on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Agrawal stated: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that if talks are to happen, they will be about terrorism and about PoK. He has also stated that Pakistan has bowed down and proposed the ceasefire, and that Pakistan has been taught a lesson. Operation Sindoor has not stopped and if Pakistan makes any wrong move, they will face consequences..."

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC applauded PM Modi’s unequivocal stand against nuclear blackmail. She remarked: "140 crore Indians have absolute faith in Prime Minister Modi, and after he addressed the nation today, it is amply clear that he will not tolerate any blackmail involving nuclear weapons..."

JD-U spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan hailed PM Modi's address as a powerful declaration of India’s strength and resilience. He said: "The Prime Minister’s address highlights 21st-century India. Throughout his speech, he made it absolutely clear that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand, terror and trade cannot coexist."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor