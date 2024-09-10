Maha CM launches family visits of beneficiaries of various schemes

Thane, Sep 10 In the run-up to the Assembly election, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday launched the family visits of the eligible beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Thane.

Shinde, who is the Shiv Sena’s Chief Leader, has decided that the party’s senior leaders and functionaries will meet such beneficiaries under the ‘Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Kutumb Bhet’ to personally check that the eligible beneficiaries have received the benefits and if not they will be guided how to go about it.

The Chief Minister visited 15 such families from his Kapri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane comprising Kisan Nagar and Jai Bhavani Nagar and inquired with the beneficiaries and their family members how various schemes have benefitted them.

Shiv Sena has an ambitious plan to reach up to 1 crore families during this week from across Maharashtra. Another core family of beneficiaries will be covered in the successive weeks. The Chief Minister has roped in the youth wing the Yuva Sena to run this campaign all over the state.

“I visited 15 families of Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane. I along with the Ministers, MLAs, MPs, elected representatives and Youth Sena activists will reach one crore homes within a week through this campaign,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that this campaign has been started not by just announcing the scheme but by actually going to the streets and going to people's homes to convince them of its importance.

He added that it had never happened in history that since the announcement of the scheme, the benefits have reached the eligible beneficiaries within a month.

“The government’s Shashan Aplya Dari (government at your doorsteps) has benefited more than 5 crore citizens. In the same way, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Kutumb Bhaet' campaign will be implemented so that everyone can benefit from the government's schemes,” he said.

In this campaign, from the main leaders to the workers, almost one lakh office bearers and workers will visit door to door for the next two weeks and hold dialogue with the beneficiaries. The app has been created to keep a record of the dialogue with the beneficiaries.

The Yuva Sena president Parvesh Sarnaik, who accompanied the Chief Minister, said that they will address the issues faced by the beneficiaries in the registration and getting the financial aid.

Sarnaik said that during the Chief Minister’s visit, the eligible women beneficiaries thanked the government for launching various welfare and development schemes.

One Sheetal Kavlekar told the Chief Minister that the financial aid provided under the Ladki Bain Scheme has been a great help as not all women work.

Another beneficiary Swati Ghadge expressed that it was a great thing that the CM came to her home and personally inquired about whether she has received the benefits of the government schemes.

