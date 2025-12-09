Maha CM says opportunity to understand democratic processes through Parliamentary study class

Nagpur, Dec 9 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the Parliamentary Study Class provides an opportunity to closely understand the democratic process.

In his speech after the inauguration of the 51st Parliamentary Study Class in the state legislature building, the Chief Minister stated that the Parliamentary Study Class is a platform that introduces the essence of democracy.

While textbooks teach democratic values and procedures, this study class provides an opportunity to observe these processes closely. The Constitution lays down the rules for the governance of the State. The rules and provisions of both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council are based on the Constitution. The Legislature’s functioning has been beautifully structured by the Constitution.

“Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar drafted the Constitution of India. The Constitution has created a framework that ensures the fulfilment of the hopes, aspirations, and expectations of citizens. Facing numerous challenges, the country’s democracy and constitutional institutions have matured over time. The beautiful structure of parliamentary democracy is also a gift of the Constitution,” he said.

Fadnavis said that various laws enacted in the Legislature aim to fulfil the aspirations and expectations of the people. During the process of law-making, meaningful discussions take place in the House. The impact of laws on the last person in society is also considered. Not a single rupee from the State treasury can be spent without the approval of the Legislature. Departments will have to present their demands before the House, and discussions take place; only after approval, the budget gets formulated, and subsequently, laws are enacted. These laws essentially act as the key to the state treasury, he added.

He further said that even the smallest incident in the State finds an echo in the Legislature. The functioning of the Legislature keeps the democratic process vibrant. The Chairperson and Speaker are like “headmasters” of the House; nothing can proceed in the House without their permission. Parliamentary democracy has various tools that are crucial for strengthening democracy, he noted.

Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde said that as the Republic of India completes 75 years, the 51st Parliamentary Study Class is being held. Parliamentary democracy holds a unique significance in India.

The Legislature reflects the functioning of democracy. Through the Houses of the Legislature, schemes reach the common people and guide the State’s development. The Study Class helps students to learn communication, education, awareness, and discipline based on democratic values, he added.

Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said that the Study Class conducted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is one of the oldest and most important initiatives aimed at strengthening parliamentary democracy.

To strengthen parliamentary democracy further, people must possess a deep understanding and knowledge of its functioning. This study class will help participants understand how legislative procedures and constitutional provisions are implemented, he added.

