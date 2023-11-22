Maha CM says state transport bus stands to be transformed in 2024

Mumbai, Nov 22 The next year is likely to witness a major transformation of several state transport public bus stands with facilities like clinics, stalls for women's self-help groups, the disabled, widows or wives of ex-service personnel besides new 3,495 buses entering the fleet.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to start late Bal Thackeray clinics at every district bus stand with special health checkup for women.

He also said that the stalls for women to sell milk and other consumer products in at least 10 per cent of the bus stands should be taken after consultations with the Women's Economic Development Corporation.

Addressing the MSRTC's 303rd board meeting, Shinde also approved the introduction of 3,495 new buses in its fleet for more services and convenience of the passengers.

This would comprise 2,200 ready-to-use on conversion buses and leasing 1,294 buses for 21 different sectors of the MSRTC's routes, besides procuring over 5,000 e-buses on lease in the next couple of years.

The CM specifically asked the MSRTC to ensure safety, cleanliness at all its depots and beautification drive at the bus stations.

