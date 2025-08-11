Maha CM should sack corrupt ministers and not succumb to pressure: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Aug 11 Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding the “tainted” ministers, saying that he “feels sorry” about him, as despite having a brutal majority, he is unable to sack such ministers.

Thackeray, who led the party’s Jan Akrosh protest demanding the removal of tainted ministers, said that if the Chief Minister has self-respect, he should immediately sack the corrupt ministers from his Cabinet without succumbing to pressure from above.

“Let's assume that Devendra Fadnavis has not done any corruption, then why are you covering up the corrupt people? BJP means Bhrashtachari Janata Party, and it is still not able to appoint a new president. Can't they also find someone to replace corrupt ministers? Devendra Fadnavis should say that I want to remove these people, but there is pressure that I cannot bear and cannot express. We are saying that he should give up all the pressure,” he said.

Thackeray termed Devendra Fadnavis as “theft minister” and not the Chief Minister (especially against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of vote chori in the state assembly polls). “If Devendra Fadnavis has self-respect, then he should not look at the pressure from above. Because if the pressure here increases (pressure of people from the state), then he will have a little bit of ground to run. He should immediately remove the tainted ministers,” he remarked.

Referring to stripping NCP minister Manikrao Kokate of the agriculture minister and giving him the sports department, Thackeray said, “We thought he would be expelled (for playing rummy in the state council), but the Chief Minister reprimanded him and allotted the sports department. Kokate must have been told not to play rummy but to play Teen Patti (one of the card games in cards). Similarly, we gave the evidence against the Minister of State for Home (Urban), Yogesh Kadam, about a dance bar in his mother’s name, but despite that, he has been bailed out.”

Stepping up the attack against the BJP-led MahaYuti government, Thackeray further stated, “Now the people will have to take to the streets against this tyranny. I feel ashamed of one thing, we always say that Maharashtra is recognised after Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar. Maharashtra always shows the direction to the country. How far has this glorious Maharashtra been taken away by this alliance? Maharashtra has now ranked as the number one corrupt state across the country.”

He announced that his party would continue its protest till the tainted ministers are sacked from the cabinet. He asked the party workers to rake up corruption issues on the lines of Chai Pe Charcha in every nook and corner of the state and during various occasions, including during the upcoming Ganesh festival. The party workers today staged a protest across Maharashtra demanding the resignation of tainted ministers.

“It is quite shameful. It has been the tradition to date that if any minister is accused (of corruption or irregularities), he is sacked from the ministry and later has to face the investigation. When I was the Chief Minister, there were serious allegations against a minister, you know who he is. He was also sent into exile. When Manohar Joshi was the Chief Minister, at that time five ministers resigned. Now the situation is different. Despite corruption charges, ministers are not expelled. However, the public is watching, and it will not remain silent,” remarked Thackeray.

Referring to former Vice President Jagdeep Dharkar’s resignation, Thackeray said that his resignation was accepted. “The government suspected that he (Dhankar) was conspiring against the government. Why didn't you admonish him? Where is he now? What happened to Dhankar?" he asked.

Thackeray said that Dhankar was quickly removed from the post and has now disappeared.

“In China, if someone in the government says something, knowingly or unknowingly, that person disappears. Where is the Vice President? Show him. If his health has deteriorated, in which hospital is he? Or did you perform his operation? Answer this,” said Thackeray.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor