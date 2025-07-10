Maha CM tables revised Bill to check unlawful activities of left-wing extremists

Mumbai, July 10 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday presented a Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, as per the joint select committee’s report. The bill, which was presented in the winter session last year, was referred to the revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule-led joint select committee, which suggested amendments in its report.

The revised bill presented by the chief minister aims to prevent certain unlawful activities of left-wing extremist organisations or similar organisations. There has been no dissent note in the joint select committee report.

CM Fadnavis strongly defended the tabling of the amended bill, saying that it is not to harass anyone, but it is against those who incite people against the Indian Constitution. No action can be taken against any journalist or political leader. The bill is for the security of the country, the state and against those who want to declare war against the Indian Constitution.

As per the amendment suggested by the joint select committee, earlier the bill was called "A Bill to prevent illegal activities of individuals and organisations", but it has now been amended to read as a "Bill to prevent illegal activities of extremist, left-wing extremist organisations or similar organisations". There is an amendment to the objective from 'certain unlawful activities of individuals and organisations' to 'certain unlawful activities of left-wing extremists or similar organisations.'

As per the amendment suggested by the joint select committee, the bill proposes the establishment of the advisory board, which will declare a particular organisation as unlawful, will have a working High Court justice or retired justice, a retired district judge and a public prosecutor of the High Court. The high court justice or retired justice will be the chairperson of the committee. Earlier, the advisory board was made up only of a high court justice or retired justice or those who are of equal qualification.

Further, the bill proposes that the investigation officer of crimes will be no less than a Deputy Superintendent of Police. The committee members had pointed out during meetings that the cases registered under the UAPA and Prevention of Atrocities Act are probed by an officer of the rank of no less than a deputy superintendent of police. Earlier, the investigation was to be carried out by a Police sub-inspector rank officer.

The bill said unlawful activity means any action taken by an individual or organisation, whether by committing an act or by words, either spoken or written or by sign or by visible representation or otherwise. Unlawful activity constitutes a danger or menace to public order, peace and tranquillity, which interferes or tends to interfere with the maintenance of public order or which interferes or tends to interfere with the administration of law or its established institutions and personnel.

