Maha CM thanks PM Modi for sanctioning additional 10,29,957 houses under PMAY (rural) scheme

Pune, June 3 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning an additional 10,29,957 houses for the financial year 2025-26 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) for Maharashtra. This comes after a record approval of 20 lakh houses already sanctioned earlier.

In his post on X, CM Fadnavis said, “Previously, a total of 33,40,872 houses had been approved for the state. With this new sanction, the total number of approved houses for Maharashtra now stands at 44,70,829. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for this significant support.”

In a letter to the Chief Minister dated June 3, the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “I am delighted to inform you that the Ministry of Rural Development has approved target of 10,29,957 houses for your state during 2025-26 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) to the remaining eligible beneficiaries from the finalised Awaas 2018 survey lists. This decision will saturate the waiting list of the state and truly realise the vision of the Government of India of ‘Housing for All’ in the rural areas of the country.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the commitment of this ministry towards the successful implementation of the PMAY (Rural) in your state,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning an additional 10,29,957 houses for the financial year 2025-26 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) for Maharashtra.

In his post on X, Shinde said: “The Modi government has approved 10,29,957 new houses for Maharashtra under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) for the financial year 2025-26. Prior to this, a total of 33,40,872 houses had been approved for the state. With this new approval, the total number of sanctioned houses for Maharashtra has now reached 44,70,829. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Maharashtra had already received approval for a record 20 lakh houses. For this new announcement, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Fadnavis, along with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attended the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) Beneficiary Meet’ and the ‘MahaAwas Abhiyan State-Level Award Distribution Program’ held in Pune.

On this occasion, they symbolically distributed house keys to some selected beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana.

Fadnavis said that the central government has approved the target of 30 lakh houses for the rural areas of Maharashtra under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural, and everyone in the state will be provided with a house of their right.

“Through this, an investment of Rs 80 thousand crores will be made in the rural areas and Maharashtra will be the first state in the country to provide a house to everyone,” he added.

“The Maharashtra government has decided to fulfil the basic needs of housing, and the state government has decided to provide an additional Rs 50,000 for housing. It has decided to provide Rs 1 lakh under the Deendayal Upadhyay House Purchase Financial Assistance Scheme. It has also been decided to install solar panels in the houses of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Work is being done rapidly to provide other basic facilities to the poor along with the houses. The Rural Development Department is working very quickly to meet the target of housing on time. Efforts are being made to implement the concept of a homeless-free Maharashtra,” said the Chief Minister.

He further added that when there was a shortage of space, concepts like two-storey houses and housing complexes were implemented to overcome that problem. It was decided to provide uncultivated land, it was decided to extend the boundaries of the village station and provide the benefits of housing by giving land leases. The citizens should be provided with the benefits of housing by implementing all kinds of schemes.

Stating that today's moment is proud and historic, Union Minister Chouhan said the resolution made to ensure that everyone in the rural areas of the state gets a house of their right is being fulfilled today.

After approving the target of 10 lakh houses today, not a single poor person will be deprived of a house. Through these houses, the poor will not only get a house, but the investment of Rs 65 thousand crores through 20 lakh houses will boost the rural economy.

A survey should be conducted to provide houses to those whose names are still missing from the 2018 list, he assured that every homeless person will be provided a house after the new survey.

