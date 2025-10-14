Maha CM urges GoI to set up a permanent centre in Mumbai for India Maritime Week

Mumbai, Oct 14 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday appealed to the Government of India to set up a permanent centre in Mumbai for the India Maritime Week 2025 programme to be organised for the development of the Indian maritime sector.

He said that Maharashtra will develop the centre at a global level and through that it will create the theme of India Maritime Week. He was speaking at the meeting to review the organisation of India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

India Maritime Week 2025 is being organised at NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, from 27 to 31 October 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the event. The inauguration will be done by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar and all the concerned officials.

Stating that there are great opportunities for economic development in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis said that Maharashtra's contribution to the country's development has always been important.

“On the occasion of India Maritime Week 2025, great opportunities will be available in the maritime development of the country as well as the state. There is a conducive environment for maritime investment in the state, and this Maritime Week will further boost it. The country and Maharashtra are creating a new identity in the global maritime sector.

“The shipbuilding policy has created great new opportunities in this sector in the state. Maharashtra will definitely play an important role in the development of the country's maritime sector. Maharashtra is writing a new chapter in the maritime sector. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority has increased its capacity. New development opportunities are being created due to the new Vadhavan port,” he added.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sonowal said that Mumbai is an ideal place for events like Maritime Week.

“There are huge opportunities for investment in the maritime sector in Maharashtra. The country's industries should benefit from it, he added that Maharashtra's position in the maritime sector is important,” he said.

The event is jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Indian Port Association.

It is a platform to discuss and showcase India's maritime policy, innovation, sustainable development, international cooperation and growth of the maritime industry. It will feature several sub-projects, seminars and themes.

The event will be attended by over 100 countries, thousands of delegates and domestic and international industries, with over 500 exhibitors, around 1,00,000 attendees and ministerial level representatives from 7 partner countries, said the government release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor