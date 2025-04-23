Maha CM visits Dombivli, pays tributes to Pahalgam tourist victims

Dombivli, April 23 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday night arrived in Dombivali and offered his floral tributes to Late Atul Mone, Late Sanjay Lele, and Late Hemant Joshi, who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

He met, consoled and expressed deepest condolences to the bereaving families.

The bodies of the three victims arrived in the evening, and they were later taken to Dombivli, where a large number of citizens and their relatives paid tribute.

“Thousands of mourners gathered at Bhagshala Maidan in Dombivli to bid a tearful farewell to the three people who were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

“The premeditated and heinous massacre by terrorists was condemned by the Dombivli citizens, as they lost three residents. The strong discontent against terrorism was visible among those who had come in large numbers,” said the family members.

The Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, former MP Jagannath Patil, MLA Sulabha Gaikwad, former minister Ravindra Chavan, District Collector Ashok Shingare, Joint Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Rohan Ghuge and a large number of citizens were present on this occasion.

The citizens expressed their condolences amid sadness. During the Chief Minister’s visit, angry citizens raised slogans against Pakistan and demanded a complete ban on all Pakistani products.

Many became emotional and told Fadnavis, “Only you can give us justice.”

The bodies of the three were taken for cremation in flower-decked vehicles at around 9:00 pm. Earlier, a grand funeral procession was taken out in the presence of thousands of mourners. A large banner reading emotional tribute was displayed on the vehicle, which bore the names and photographs of the deceased.

The funeral procession passed through major routes in Dombivli, including Domino’s Pizza, MG Road, Dombivli Station (West), Kopar Road, Kopar Bridge, Tandon Road, RP Road, and the three were cremated in a mournful atmosphere at the crematorium on Shiv Mandir Road.

Thousands of citizens could not contain their emotions at this time.

Amidst the funeral, a grave silence fell on the Bhagsala Maidan as mourners silently filed past the coffins. Many stood in shock, while others had tears in their eyes. The immense psychological trauma the incident had inflicted on the community was clearly palpable in the atmosphere.

Earlier, when the body reached the airport, several senior leaders and ministers paid tribute by laying wreaths on behalf of the state.

Meanwhile, the Thane district administration, in a statement issued late at night, said that 156 tourists from the district are still stranded in Jammu and Kashmir.

Arrangements are being made for their return home through special flights and trains, and it is likely to start from tomorrow. In the wake of this terrorist attack, the people of Dombivli have demanded justice for all countrymen and strict action against the terrorists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor