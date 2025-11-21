Maha: Committee formed to examine providing assistance based on employment in finished products

Mumbai, Nov 21 The Maharashtra government on Friday constituted a committee to examine providing assistance based on employment in finished products in the textile sector.

The committee will be headed by the state Textile Commissioner, and it comprises representatives of IIT (Mumbai), VJTI (Mumbai), Sasmiria (Mumbai), DKTE (Ichalkaranji), Bombay Textile Research Association (Mumbai) and the state textile commissionerate joint commissioner as a member secretary.

The Department for Cooperation, Marketing and Textile on Friday released a government resolution in this regard.

The Committee’s terms of reference are to study and submit a report to the Government within three months on assisting textile industry units based on employment generated in finished products.

The committee will examine whether subsidies can be provided to textile industry units in the state based on employment generated in finished products.

According to the government resolution, in the rapidly changing global business environment, there is a need to develop the textile industry in Maharashtra and help it capture new and emerging opportunities.

To achieve this goal and accelerate the growth of the textile industry, the Integrated and Sustainable Textile Industry Policy 2023-28 was announced for a period of 5 years.

“Under this policy, capital subsidies are provided to textile industry units based on the textile manufacturing chain, textile processing components, project locations within the state, development of textile zones, and availability of inputs for the textile industry. Maharashtra has been divided into four different zones under this policy, and capital subsidies are given to textile industry units according to these four zones,” said the government resolution.

It further added that during discussions on the Governor's Address in the Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature in 2025, the Chief Minister gave an assurance in the Legislative Assembly stating: "A suggestion has been made that assistance should be provided based on how many people have been given employment in finished products. This suggestion will definitely be considered."

The government has formed the committee in accordance with the Chief Minister’s assurance.

The Textile Department sources said that Maharashtra is one of the leading textile-producing states in India.

The state contributes 10.4 per cent of the country's total textile and apparel production and shares 10.2 per cent of employment in the sector. The Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy 2023-28 aims to give an impetus to both existing textile manufacturing industries and those who want to set up new plants.

The policy also aims to increase cotton processing in the state from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in the next five years and promote the entire textile value chain through state-of-the-art infrastructure and technological upgradation.

The policy envisages attracting investment of Rs 25,000 crore and employment generation up to 5 lakhs in the next 5 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor