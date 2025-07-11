Maha: Committee to hold probe into dumping ground issue at Kanjurmarg

Mumbai, July 11 Minister Uday Samant on Friday in the state assembly announced that a high-power committee will be formed to investigate the matter in the wake of continuous complaints from citizens regarding the waste management process at the dumping ground at Kanjurmarg in Mumbai city.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by BJP member Mihir Kotecha.

Minister Samant said, in 2011, M/s Anthony Lara Enviro Solution Private Limited was awarded the contract for the Kanjur Dumping Project for 25 years. However, it was found that as per the terms of the contract, all the operations, maintenance and odour management are not being carried out. There are complaints from citizens.

“A high-level committee will be formed soon to probe the lapses in fulfilling the contract terms. Class-1 officers of the concerned departments will be appointed as committee members. Besides, a meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde,” said Minister Samant.

He clarified that no one will be spared or supported in this matter, and no further contract will be awarded to the concerned contractor.

Kotecha brought to the minister’s notice the health-related problems faced by residents in the vicinity of the Kanjur Marg dumping ground. He alleged that the solid and liquid waste is dumped there, which lacks treatment, causing air pollution, affecting the health of the locals. He also blamed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its inaction against the contractor.

Shiv Sena UBT member Sunil Raut said that despite repeated reminders to BMC, there has been no relief to the local residents from the bad smell and air pollution due to the Kanjur Marg dumping ground. He demanded that it be shifted at the earliest.

Minister Samant later told the House that a third-party audit will be conducted by independent experts, taking serious note of the complaints regarding the Kanjur Dumping Ground.

Meanwhile, Minister Samant announced in the state council that a special campaign will be undertaken in the state to control the number of stray dogs. In a reply to the short discussion raised by member Amit Gorkhe, he admitted that there is are higher rate of stray dogs biting citizens in the state. There are guidelines from the central government regarding the sterilisation of such dogs and giving them the anti-rabies vaccine.

Minister Samant said that in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas, 16,569 dog bite cases were reported in 2022, 22,945 in 2023 and 25,899 in 2024. In the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, 1,421 dogs were neutered in 2022-23.

In 2023-24, 3,598 and 3,346 stray dogs were neutered in 2024-25. Similarly, in the Pune Municipal Corporation area, 9,663 dogs were neutered in 2022-23. He informed that 26,000 stray dogs were neutered in 2023-24 and 56,511 in 2024-25.

According to the central government's guidelines, after sterilising stray dogs, they have to be taken back to the same place from where they were brought. For this, local bodies take measures by issuing tenders at their level. However, since this problem is widespread in the state, a special campaign will be undertaken at the state government level, and funds can be provided for it, he assured.

