Maha Cong chief slams senior govt officers for skipping CJI’s function

Mumbai, May 19 Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar has criticised the breach of protocol by senior administrative and police officers during Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai's recent visit to the state.

The top Maharashtra government officials had skipped a function on Sunday organised in Mumbai during the maiden visit of newly appointed Chief Justice Gavai.

In his post on X, Wadettiwar said, "It is a very unfortunate incident that a son of Maharashtra, through stubbornness and perseverance, reaches the post of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the country and is insulted by the government in his own state. Are the ruling elites and high-ranking officials in the Maharashtra government angry with the judiciary? Can't they follow simple protocol? Will the government and the relevant administrative officials take responsibility for this? At least clarify whose fault it is?”

Wadettiwar’s statement comes after the Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai, in his speech on Sunday, expressed his displeasure over the absence of senior Maharashtra government officials, including the Chief Secretary, from his first public event in the state after taking oath as the head of the Judiciary.

It’s a question of respect by the other organs of the institution for the judiciary. If the Chief Justice of India is visiting Maharashtra for the first time, and the state’s Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner don’t feel it appropriate to be present, then they need to reflect on that. There’s nothing new about the protocol -- it’s a matter of respect from one constitutional institution to another,” he said.

CJI Gavai said, “When the head of a constitutional institution visits the state for the first time, the kind of reception given to them must be considered carefully… These may seem like small matters, but people need to understand their significance.” The three pillars of democracy -- the judiciary, the legislature, and the executive -- are equal, and every organ of the Constitution must reciprocate and show respect to the other, he added.

“If it had been one of us in such a situation, discussions about Article 142 might have taken place,” he said, amid a light-hearted applause from the audience. Article 142 of the Constitution grants the Supreme Court the power to pass any order necessary for doing complete justice in any case or matter pending before it.

Incidentally, after CJI’s snub, the chief secretary, the director general of police and the Mumbai police commissioner met him during his visit to Chaityabhoomi at Dadar.

