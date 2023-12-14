Maha: Cong claims 'private collector' taking tax on 36 sq km of govt land in Thane

Nagpur (Maharashtra), Dec 14 The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday claimed that a massive plot of land measuring over 36 sq km in Thane district was allegedly transferred illegally to a private party which is now 'collecting' whopping taxes on it from the locals, here on Thursday.

State Congress President Nana Patole raised the issue in the legislature on the plot of land admeasuring around 8,995 acres in Thane's Mira-Bhayander town that was reportedly transferred to the Estate Investment Co. Pvt. Ltd., violating provisions of the Urban Land Ceiling Act.

Patole contended that in September 2008, the then Thane Collector had unauthorisedly transferred the land to the EICPL which had made a claim on around 12 sq km (2,905 acres) of land there.

However, in December 2015, then Thane Collector had transferred a total of 8,995 acres to the company, and the EICPL's name also figures on the 7/12 extract along with other owners, added Patole.

Owing to such flouting of the ULC Act, Section 20, almost the entire government land in Mira-Bhayander twin-town, bordering Mumbai, had become controversial, creating huge hassles for the people there.

"On account of this, the people of Mira-Bhayander have to pay a hefty 'tax' of around 20 per cent/sq.ft to this company, for conducting any type of land transactions. This company is functioning like a 'private collector'. Does this entity have the right to collect money from government land in this fashion?" Patole questioned.

Replying to Patole's query, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said that the matter is currently sub-judice as the company had brought a court injunction in 2017. However, he assured that the government will take legal advice to first get the stay lifted and then initiate appropriate action in the matter.

Independent sources point out that this matter is one of many such suspected scams pertaining to the ULCA with large tracts of lands being allegedly grabbed with the help of purported fake documents.

Patole further claimed that the EICPL has been indulging in other illegalities there pertaining to violation of CRZ norms, chopping off mangroves and other irregularities. Demanding that the government conduct a thorough probe, Patole sought to know what is the 'relationship' between EICPL and certain government officials and how was the company able to collect such heavy taxes illegally on land belonging to the state.

The Congress leader added that many buildings and societies constructed in the pre-2008 period in Mira-Bhayander twin towns are now due for redevelopment, but flat buyers-sellers are facing problems of conveyance, with applications being rejected and all this has created huge unrest among the local population.

