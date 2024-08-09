Maha Congress roots for new slogan ‘Go Away, MahaYuti’ ahead of state polls

Mumbai, Aug 9 Taking a cue from Mahatma Gandhiji’s famous ‘Quit India’ call to the British rulers from Mumbai 82 years ago, the Maharashtra Congress has coined a new slogan, ‘Go Away, MahaYuti’ ahead of the state assembly elections in October, here on Friday.

The Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar said that in view of the misrule of the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party, the time has come to tell them, ‘Chale Jao’ (Go Away) from power, at a special function to mark the 82nd anniversary of the ‘Quit India’ Day.

“The work of nailing the progressive image of Maharashtra is underway. The MahaYuti has sold out the state and efforts are being made to create social divisions before the assembly elections. We must be on guard against it… Those who sided with the British rulers are now teaching patriotism to others,” said Wadettiwar.

However, he warned that the liberal state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and B. R. Ambedkar “will not tolerate such tactics and teach a lesson to those attempting to create communal strife for getting votes.”

“They are scared of the name of ‘Gandhi’ who gave the slogan of ‘Karo Ya Maro’ (Do OR Die) to the country… Let us be vigilant for the next couple of months against the divisive forces and defeat their nefarious motives in the same spirit of ‘do or die’ in the state,” urged Wadettiwar.

Later today, the state Congress will have a preparatory meeting ahead of the launch of its state-wide discussions from Saturday (August 10) with AICC General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala.

Over the next five days, the discussions shall be conducted by Chennithala, Mukul Wasnik, Nana Patole, Wadettiwar, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan, M. Arif Naseem Khan, Satej Patil, Amit Deshmukh, Nana Gawande, and other party bigwigs.

The region-wise confabulations shall be conducted in Latur on August 10; Nanded on August 11; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 12; in Buldhana on August 13 and in Amravati on August 14, for the surrounding districts in their respective jurisdictions.

