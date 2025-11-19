Maha: Congress to ally with like-minded parties in BMC polls

Mumbai, Nov 19 Days after its announcement to go solo in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, opposing Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday led a delegation to meet NCP SP Sharad Pawar, hinting that the party will contest the civic polls independently while keeping the door open for “like-minded” parties.

Gaikwad described Pawar as a “natural ally” of the Congress.

"We had a very good discussion. The Congress and NCP SP are natural allies, and they are together. Both parties believe in the Constitution and Democracy, which need to be strengthened. There should be equality, brotherhood, justice, and freedom in this country. The unity of Mumbai should remain intact. We presented a position that elections should be held in the near future on the issue of Mumbai, and discussed that. Talks will be held again next week," said Gaikwad.

She further stated that Congress and NCP had previously contested the Mumbai civic polls together and expressed hope of forging a joint front again.

She emphasised that the election should focus on core civic concerns such as traffic congestion, poor road conditions, education, water supply, pollution, and corruption.

"This election should not be fought based on religion, caste, or language. Mumbai welcomes people from across India, and everyone contributes to its growth," she added.

“If the two brothers (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) come together, we wish them well. All of us in the Congress party know that whenever we have allied, a common minimum programme has been implemented. We have worked through a common minimum programme," she said.

She added that no discussion regarding an alliance has taken place with the Thackeray brothers. “We cannot align with those who take the law into their own hands,” she clarified.

Gaikwad slammed BJP minister Ashish Shelar for criticising the Congress's strategy. "The Congress does not need advice from Ashish Shelar. We are an independent and capable party. He should focus on managing his own party instead of commenting on us," she said.

Gaikwad’s move to meet Pawar comes after Shiv Sena UBT in party mouthpiece Saamana claimed that the Congress party’s announcement of going solo in the ensuing elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be suicidal.

It further said that opposition unity is essential to checkmate the BJP’s plan to 'hijack' the election system through hooliganism, mob rule, excessive use of money and police force to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra.

Thackeray camp said that Maharashtra will not forgive those who go against the Marathi public sentiment.

Meanwhile, MNS and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray have initiated talks to determine the seat-sharing formula for the BMC polls.

Sources from both parties said that preliminary discussions were held, and they would continue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor