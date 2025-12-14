Maha DCM Eknath Shinde visits RSS headquarters, Dikshabhumi; underscores national service and equality

Nagpur, Dec 14 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by Shiv Sena ministers and legislators, on Sunday visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Reshimbagh and the revered Dikshabhumi in Nagpur, paying tribute to two significant pillars of Maharashtra’s socio-political life.

During his visit to the RSS headquarters in Reshimbagh, where he paid respects at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, DCM Shinde praised the organisation's century-long contribution to nation-building.

Interacting with reporters after the visit, DCM Shinde said, “Every activist gets a unique feeling of national love and patriotism upon arriving at Reshimbagh. Activists are inspired here to dedicate themselves to social service and national service. The organisational strength of the RSS is remarkable, with its branches operating not just across the country but across the globe.”

DCM Shinde further stated that the guidance of Dr Mohan Bhagwat constantly inspires the activists, providing strength for social and national service.

He highlighted that Nagpur is not just the sub-capital of Maharashtra but also the birthplace of the RSS, founded a hundred years ago by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

“Every volunteer who comes here goes beyond caste, language, and region to join the service to the nation with the teachings of patriotism. It is a historical fact to have an organisation that has worked selflessly for a hundred years without seeking any fame or expectation,” he added.

He noted that, like the Shiv Sena, RSS workers also come forward selflessly during disasters and crises, emphasising that community orientation, national love, and patriotism are constant values in the Sangh’s work.

Later, after paying tribute at Dikshabhumi to the sacred memory of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Shinde described the site as a powerful symbol of equality, self-respect and social transformation. “Everyone who bows down here returns with a new energy from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's thoughts and inspiration for struggle,” he added.

He recalled the historical significance of the site, where Dr Ambedkar embraced Buddhism on October 14, 1956, followed by his followers, making Dikshabhumi a stronghold of social transformation and equality.

He underscored Dr Ambedkar's pivotal role in framing one of the world's best constitutions, which serves as the basis for the country's and state's governance. He emphasised that the Constitution has brought the common person into the mainstream.

“Shiksha, Sanghatit Vha, and Sangharsh Kara” (Educate, Agitate, and Organise) is Baba Saheb's core mantra that still guides society. There are many examples in the country where the Constitution has enabled a common person to reach high positions,” the DCM Shinde stated.

He also mentioned that Constitution Day has been celebrated in the country since 2015 to honour Babasaheb's contribution, acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the decision.

Commenting on regional development, DCM Shinde stated that numerous development projects and schemes have been implemented for Vidarbha over the last three and a half years. He added that a comprehensive development of Maharashtra is the focal point of the current assembly session.

