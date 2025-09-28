Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde holds key meeting with Shiv Sena leaders on BMC polls

New Delhi, Sep 28 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that preparations for the upcoming municipal elections, referring to the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, have been intensified with party branch heads playing a pivotal role.

Addressing a meeting of all branch heads and office bearers in Mumbai, Shinde underscored that the grassroots leadership of the party forms its backbone and will be central in ensuring victory.

“The announcement of municipal polls is expected soon. With this in mind, I convened a meeting with branch heads today. They are the party’s strength and the ones who address people’s day-to-day problems in their respective areas. Now, all our branch heads are fully active and once the election is declared, they will enter the field with complete preparation,” Shinde said.

He further added that the Shiv Sena has a legacy of electoral battles across levels, from the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha to municipal corporations, and that the cadre is well-versed in ground mobilisation.

“The resolve in the minds of our branch heads is clear—that the flag of Shiv Sena must fly atop the municipal corporations, especially the BMC, and the next mayor will certainly belong to the Mahayuti (grand alliance),” Shinde declared.

The meeting also focused on identifying and addressing local issues that citizens face daily, reinforcing the message that effective problem-solving at the grassroots level remains the party’s hallmark. According to Shinde, this direct connect between citizens and branch heads would be the key to securing public trust in the elections.

The BMC election is expected to be a litmus test for Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, which now leads the state government in alliance with the BJP and other MahaYuti partners, and will seek to retain its influence over Mumbai’s civic governance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor