Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde to be honoured with Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award

Mumbai, Feb 11 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde will be honoured with the prestigious Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award, presented by Pune-based Sarhad Institute.

The award ceremony will be held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The award will be conferred upon Deputy CM Shinde by former Union Minister Sharad Pawar, who is the Chairman of the 98th All India Marathi Literary Conference and a senior NCP leader.

The event will be graced by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murli Dhar Mohol, senior writer Sadanand More and Padma Bhushan awardee sculptor Ram Sutar as chief guests.

The Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a certificate of honour, a memento, and the traditional Shindeshahi turban.

During the All India Marathi Literary Conference organised by Sarhad Institute, distinguished personalities from various fields who have made remarkable contributions in Delhi will also be felicitated.

Mahadji Shinde was a key military commander and strategist in the history of the Maratha Empire.

Born in 1730, he was the chief of the Shinde dynasty, which later became known as the Scindia dynasty of Gwalior. After the Battle of Panipat, Mahadji Shinde played a crucial role in restoring Maratha power in North India.

The Deputy CM's office in a statement said: "During his two-and-a-half-year tenure as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde worked not as a "Chief Minister" but as a "Common Man", making significant welfare decisions for farmers, labourers, women, senior citizens, and youth in Maharashtra. His work has been recognised at the national level, and in appreciation of his leadership, Sarhad Institute has chosen to honour him with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award."

