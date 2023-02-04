Maha farmer confines 14 tribal labourers

Ahwa, Feb 4 A farmer in Maharashtra has allegedly confined 14 tribal labourers from Gujarat after a contractor fled with Rs 7 lakh advance meant for salary of workers.

Families of the labourers who have been confined by the farmer for the past two to three months have sought the Gujarat government's help to rescue them.

Nagin Gavit, former Sarpanch of Manmodi village panchayat told media, "A labour contractor had taken Mota Malunga's 14 labourers to Tamkheda Pawar Vadi village of Maharashtra, for farm work, a few months ago. Once the labourer reached the farmer Yogesh Thengil's farm, the contractor took Rs 7 lakh advance from the farmer in the name of salaries. However, the contractor neither came back to the village, nor returned the advance money to the farmer."

"Since the last two months, confined labourers Sunil Vaghmare, Ushiben, Mohanbhai and others have been calling up their relatives to the village and narrating their plight. They have even told family members that farmer Yogesh is threatening to sell our kidneys to recover Rs 7 lakh advance," said Gavit.

Thengil was unavailable to tell his version. When dialled his cell number, a female member of his family said, "Thengil had left his cell phone at home and gone out."

Dangs Additional District Collector Padmaraj Gamit told , "Labourers' family members have not complained to him or the authorities, but he came to know about the allegations from media, he will look into the matter, and will take it up with respective authorities to rescue the labourers."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor