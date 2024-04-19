Maha: Five Vidarbha constituencies record 19.17 pc voting in first three hours
By IANS | Published: April 19, 2024 12:59 PM2024-04-19T12:59:46+5:302024-04-19T13:00:04+5:30
Mumbai, April 19 Voting in five Vidarbha constituencies in Maharashtra in the first phase was recorded at 19.17 ...
Mumbai, April 19 Voting in five Vidarbha constituencies in Maharashtra in the first phase was recorded at 19.17 in the first three hours.
The five 5 Lok Sabha constituency-wise percentages in the first phase are as follows:
Ramtek 16.14 per cent; Nagpur 17.53 per cent; Bhandara-Gondia 19.72 per cent; Gadchiroli- Chimur 24.88 per cent; and Chandrapur is 18. 94 per cent.
--IANS
sp/dan
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app