Maha Governor flags off 'Vijay Diwas' Ultra Marathon to mark 1971 Indo-Pak War victory

Mumbai, Dec 6 Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan flagged off the Army's 405-km long 'Vijay Diwas Ultra Marathon' on Friday to commemorate India's victory in the India-Pakistan War of 1971 that saw the birth of Bangladesh, officials said.

The flag-off at the Shaheed Smarak in Colaba - in the presence of a large number of civil and uniformed dignitaries - set the tone for the iconic Army Day Parade to be held in Pune on January 15, next year.

The extraordinary Ultra Marathon will span a distance of 405 km coursing through key military cantonments and cities like Nashik, Ahmednagar and Kolhapur before culminating in Pune, which is hosting the Army Day-2025 celebrations.

Besides professional runners, the Indian Army has extended an open invitation to serving personnel, defence veterans, NCC cadets and ordinary citizens to join the Ultra Marathon.

People can also join the relay segments, cheer from the sidelines or engage in local activities as the Ultra Marathon passes through their cities.

“The marathon aims to create a bridge between the Armed Forces and the people by offering everyone an opportunity to pay homage to the sacrifices of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation and also honour the valour and dedication of the Armed Forces, while also promoting fitness and resilience among all citizens,” said an official Spokesperson.

The event also marks the bonds of camaraderie, endurance and national pride, reinforcing the Army's commitment to the nation.

There will be other events like motivational workshops, cultural performances, and interactions with veterans at every stop in the Ultra Marathon with a message of unity, resilience, and gratitude for those who safeguard our sovereignty.

The Ultra Marathon will culminate on Vijay Diwas at the Pune War Memorial on December 16 to commemorate the emphatic and decisive victory of the Army in the third Indo-Pak War.

The event's grand finale in Pune promises to be a moment of collective pride and celebration as the Ultra Marathon reaches its final destination in a series of events in the run-up to the Army Day Parade in Pune.

