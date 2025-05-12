Maha govt and armed forces to work closely for tightening security by sharing intelligence: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 12 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed the role of the Indian armed forces in successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor with full force and precision planning.

Terming it an unprecedented event, CM Fadnavis, who chaired the meeting regarding Civil Military Coordination, said, ”I salute the Indian armed forces". He added that the government will work in close coordination with the Indian Armed Forces by sharing inputs and intelligence to further tighten security in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

“Mumbai is India’s financial capital, which has faced attacks from enemies. These attacks were an attempt to target India’s financial capital. The government will have to work with forces in the days to come. During the present situation, the exchange of intelligence is quite key. There is also a need to take further steps to ensure cybersecurity. The senior government officials and personnel from the Indian armed forces will work together,” said Fadnavis.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary of home department Iqbal Chahal, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Indian Army’s General Officer Commanding Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa area, Indian Navy’s flag officer commanding Maharashtra naval area, Indian Air Force’s Air Vice Marshal among others.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde told reporters that the meeting was to further increase civil and military coordination and that a lot of issues came up for discussion. “Mumbai, being the financial capital of the country it was targeted in the past. The discussion focused on making the security in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra foolproof. The government will provide all the necessary cooperation to the Indian armed forces. The nodal officers will be appointed for coordination between the government and the Indian armed forces,” he said.

He further said that the government and the Indian armed forces will share inputs and intelligence to step up security. He added that the security will be beefed up at the vital installations, including the RBI, BARC, stock exchanges, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Dy CM Shinde said the meeting also discussed counteracting the fake news and misinformation campaign run on social media. He added that the security will be increased at the 720 km state’s coastline with more vigilance on landing points. The meeting took place after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan came into effect on Saturday.

The chief minister on Friday reviewed the overall security and preparedness of the state by the police and administrative agencies. CM Fadnavis categorically said that the police department should be more vigilant than ever. “Considering the possibility of increasing activities of anti-national individuals, conduct more combing operations and intensify patrols,” he said.

He mentioned that filming military preparation-related activities and broadcasting them on social media is a crime, and asked the administration to file a case immediately.

