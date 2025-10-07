Maha govt announces Rs 31,628 crore financial package for rain and flood-hit districts

Mumbai, Oct 7 The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a financial package of Rs 31,628 crore to help farmers affected by heavy rain and floods in various districts of the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was accompanied by his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, said that heavy rain caused extensive damage to agriculture, farmers' homes and crops.

"Land was also eroded in many places. Therefore, the next Rabi crops will not be able to be grown in those places. However, farmers should stand on their feet again. Therefore, the government has decided how to provide maximum help to farmers. Nearly 1,43,000,52 hectares of land were cultivated in the state. Out of this, crops on 68,79,756 hectares of land have been damaged. The government's package will be applicable in 29 districts, 253 talukas and 2059 revenue circles," said the chief minister at the press conference.

He further stated that the government proposes to distribute the aid before the upcoming Diwali festival.

"We are providing all kinds of assistance. Whether it is assistance for eroded land, damage to crops, or financial aid for dead and injured. We are also providing immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 to the people affected by the natural disaster. The government will build new houses for those whose homes have been completely damaged through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The government is providing additional assistance of Rs 10,000 each to the people whose houses have been damaged in the hilly areas. The government will also help the farmers if their cowsheds have been damaged, and the shopkeepers who have suffered losses," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government has relaxed the condition of 65 mm rainfall to provide aid. In places where 100 per cent of the houses have been destroyed, money will be given for a completely new home under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The government will provide an assistance up to Rs 50,000, Rs 37,500 per milch animal. The limit of three animals in the NDRF has been removed. The government will provide Rs 32,000 per animal for draft animals and Rs 100 per chicken.

Further, CM Fadnavis said the government will provide Rs 47,000 per hectare in cash for eroded land and Rs 3 lakh per hectare through NREGA.

As a special measure, Rs 30,000 per well will be given. The government has made a provision of Rs 10,000 crore as compensation for infrastructural damage.

"All measures during drought will be considered as a wet drought. All these measures have been implemented, such as exemption in land revenue, loan restructuring, recovery of loans related to agriculture and exemption from examination fees for school and college students. The government will provide Rs 6,175 crore for 65 lakh hectares of land as compensation for crop damage, and an additional Rs 10,000 per hectare will be given for Rabi crops," he said.

"In total, it has been decided to provide Rs 18,500 per hectare for dryland farmers, Rs 27,000 for seasonal irrigated farmers and Rs 32,500 per hectare for irrigated farmers. Nearly 45 lakh farmers have been insured. In addition to the above assistance, farmers who have suffered a complete loss will get insurance money for about 17,000 hectares. A total package of Rs 31,628 crore is being provided by the state government to compensate for damage," he said.

