Maha govt approves corpus fund for health treatment of over Rs 5 lakh, says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 16 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that under the combined Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (state health insurance scheme), 2,399 new treatments were approved in Maharashtra.

He also added on Monday that an approval was given to create a corpus fund for treatments costing more than Rs 5 lakh.

Under the proposed corpus fund, nine different treatments, including heart transplant, lung transplant, kidney transplant, bone marrow transplant, among others would be provided.

He chaired the meeting of the Regulatory Council of the State Health Guarantee Society formed to decide on the policy aspects of the implementation of this integrated scheme.

Public Health Department Secretary Virendra Singh and Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Chief Executive Officer Annasaheb Chavan presented the key objectives achieved during the period from January to September 2025 as well as the report of the study committee appointed to improve the list of treatments under the scheme.

CM Fadnavis said that a taluka-wise mapping of hospitals listed in both Mahatma Phule and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana should be done.

If there is no 30-bed hospital in the concerned taluka, a separate payment system should be created by giving the benefit of the scheme to the hospitals available in such places.

He also instructed that private hospitals should be invited to start 30-bed hospitals in such talukas and facilities should be provided.

For the effective implementation of this scheme, the number of Arogya Mitra should be increased in rural areas.

CM Fadnavis said that the hospitals included in the Jan Arogya Yojana should be paid on time so that those hospitals provide quality treatment to the patients.

An artificial intelligence-based app should be created to get information about the treatment, hospitals and benefits under this scheme.

Arrangements should be made to get all the information through chatbots in it.

"The Health Department has done a great job by improving its work at a very fast pace in the last six months. Work should be done more quickly and transparently for the implementation of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana so that the state ranks among the top three in the country in the future," the Chief Minister said.

Ministers Sanjay Shirsat and Aditi Tatkare made a slew of suggestions, including the time taken for approval of treatment in Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana should be reduced and information should be made available to the public about which hospitals are eligible for the benefits of both schemes and which treatments are available.

The bed limit for hospitals in rural areas should be reduced and rural hospitals with less than 20 beds should be included in this scheme.

The patient management system implemented for this scheme should be linked to the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund and Charity Fund.

"Relaxation in treatment criteria should be given in tribal dominated areas. Modern treatments should be included in the scheme," the government statement added.

