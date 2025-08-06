Maha govt approves Rs 1732 crore for Rapid Land Survey and Infrastructure

Mumbai, Aug 6 The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved Rs 1732 crore to enhance land survey efficiency and strengthen the Revenue Department infrastructure. The funds will support the purchase of 1200 advanced rovers and the construction of new office buildings and residences.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, Rs 132 crore was allocated for rovers and Rs 1600 crore for construction projects, announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The initiative includes high-quality vehicles for officials and measures to streamline operations by locating Land Records offices near District Collector offices. The ‘E-Survey 2.0’ system will be accelerated with the rover procurement, enabling faster and more accurate digital land surveys. The first phase involves acquiring 1200 rovers, with instructions to complete the process urgently, said Minister Bawankule.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinghraje Bhosale instructed the department that while giving work below Rs 50 lakh, labour cooperatives should be given priority.

“Efforts are needed to sustain the mining labour cooperatives in the state. For this, the government has decided to give 33 per cent of the work to labour cooperatives. It should be implemented properly. Also, while giving work under Rs 50 lakhs, labour cooperatives should be given priority,” he said at the meeting with regard to the allocation of 33 per cent of the work to labour organisations.

MLA Praveen Darekar, Secretary Sanjay Dashpute, representatives of labour organisations and department officials were present on this occasion.

Minister Bhosale said that the rules should be examined to make it mandatory for the labour institutes to obtain a no-objection certificate from the district labour union while providing work.

“While allocating work, the scope of work of labour institutes should be limited to the taluka. Planning should be done in such a way that even small institutes get work. The working method should be determined with the view that equal work will be distributed to everyone,” he added.

Small and large works are done in rural areas through a large number of labour organisations in the state. The works within the quota of labour organisations up to one lakh should be sent to the District Work Allocation Committee of the Cooperative Department.

Minister Bhosale gave instructions on this occasion to prepare a proposal to relax the conditions of the asphalt plant that comes to do asphalting work for labour organisations.

